The Kingsley School in Leamington appoints new headteacher

The Kingsley School in Leamington has appointed Mr James Mercer-Kelly as its new Headteacher from January 2022.

Mr Mercer-Kelly has been described by the school as "a passionate advocate of girls’ education, working at single-sex girls’ schools for the past sixteen years. and a highly skilled leader with a rare mix of pastoral and academic experience".

Mr Mercer-Kelly has been assistant head at Headington School, Oxford, before his current role as senior deputy head at Wycombe Abbey School.

The Kingsley School in Leamington.

A chemistry graduate from the University of Oxford, Mr Mercer-Kelly enjoys the arts, gardening, and travelling, which has inspired him in recent years to learn Italian.

Mr Mercer-Kelly said: “It is an honour to have been invited to be the new head at Kingsley.

"Since my first visit to the school, I have been struck by the confidence and kindness of the pupils, and the commitment of the staff.

"I am very much looking forward to getting to know the whole Kingsley community well, and am excited to see our relationship with the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation develop.

"I am delighted to work with the senior leadership team to lead Kingsley forward on this journey together.”

Mr Richard Nicholson, the principal of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, said: “Mr Mercer-Kelly impressed everyone with his warmth, his passion for education, and his love of Kingsley and all the school stands for.