Teenager from south Warwickshire will celebrate her 16th birthday by jumping out of a plane to help a Warwick-based charity

A teenager from south Warwickshire is taking on a skydive for a Warwick-based charity.

At the start of lockdown in 2020, Charlie Taylor, who lives in Shipston, started making cakes for the key workers in her local area.

And after seeing how popular they were she decided to roll her cakes out to a larger audience while choosing to raise money for Warwick-based charity Safeline and ‘Charlie’s Cakes’ was started.

Charlie will be taking on a skydive for Safeline. Photo supplied

She set her fundraising target at £100 – which was smashed within the first couple of days.

After baking, selling and delivering many, many cakes in and around Shipston, Charlie raised just over £1,400 for the charity.

Charlie has now chosen to take on a skydive for Safeline on July 4 – her 16th birthday. Charlie has set her fundraising target at £600 but hopes to raise more if possible.

She said: "Safeline holds a really important part in my heart - they are a fantastic charity who help survivors of sexual, mental abuse and rape and without these funds wouldn’t be able to offer this service.

Charlie with one of her cakes. Photo supplied

"If me doing a skydive and raising funds for them means I can help just one more person then what I’m doing is worth everything - so all I ask is please please help me reach my target or even smash it to help others’ .

A spokesperson for Safeline said: "Charlie is an amazing advocate and fundraiser for Safeline and we are so grateful to her for wanting to help us first with her cakes and now the Skydive.

"Raising awareness (and funds) for the much needed work we do here at Safeline really is appreciated and we wish Charlie all the luck in the world on her birthday while taking part in the Skydive."