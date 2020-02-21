Team complete 'ten thousand pin challenge' in Leamington

A group of friends have completed a charity 'ten thousand pin challenge' in Leamington

The team was made up Des Reynolds, Jonny Amor, Kim Wakefield, Lorraine Kennedy, Dave 'ringer' Cooling, Becky Hine, Henry Reynolds, Steve Robbins, Nick Robbins, Martin 'Chips' Holland and George Randhawa .

Team photo shows :Des Reynolds, Jonny Amor, Kim Wakefield, Lorraine Kennedy, Dave 'ringer' Cooling, Becky Hine, Henry Reynolds, Steve Robbins, Nick Robbins and Martin 'Chips' Holland. George Randhawa was also part of the team. Photo supplied

They took on the challenge at Leamington Ten Pin Bowling on Sunday January 26.

They exceeded their target of 10,000 pins with a final total of 11,404 knocked down. They also exceeded their fundraising target of £1,400, which is enough money to be able to buy 100 baby boxes for charity Child.Org , providing new Mums in Kenya with safe sleeping information and a safe place for their baby to sleep.

Team Leader Des Reynolds came up with the idea as part of a charity fundraising course. He said: "I did a similar challenge myself a few years ago, and just failed to reach my target, so it was fantastic to succeed this time with such a positive team on board."

Des works as a planner for Owen Mumford in Chipping Norton and many of the team are his friends from Warwickshire County Council Staff Cricket Club .

Des would like to thank all the members of his team, and everybody who helped, supported, or sponsored.

If anybody is interested in sponsoring or finding out more contact Des on: dpreynolds1971@yahoo.co.uk or go to: https://child.org/me/ten-thousand-pin-challenge