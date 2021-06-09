Team behind Leamington Estate community cookbook grateful for support with crowdfunder

Sydni Centre volunteer Romy doing the veg bags at the Sydni Centre. Photo supplied

The team putting together a community cookbook to celebrate an estate in Sydenham is thanking the public for its support towards their crowdfunder.

Last month The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News shared a story about the team at the Sydni Centre launching a crowdfunding initiative so they could celebrate the community they serve.

Jerome Tucker, a volunteer and trustee at the Sydni Centre said: "On the Sydenham Estate 39 different languages are spoken by families from many different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

To commemorate the anniversary and also in memory of Mota Singh who died recently and was instrumental in creating the Sydni Centre there is a new mural on the centre wall. Photo supplied

"We want to celebrate this diversity and bring the community together by producing a cookbook where the recipes are collected from the local community.

"More than a traditional cookbook, we want to tell the stories behind all these recipes and for it to be full of family stories and good memories.

"It is all about sharing food, friendship and love. So far we have collected over 75 recipes with more to come. "

This week the team his their initial £1,000 target but are still looking to raise an additional £4,000.

Sydni Centre volunteers Gladys, Romy, Hilary and John during 'veg bag day'. Photo supplied

Jerome said: "The Sydni Cookbook crowdFund has reached its target of £1,000.

"Thank you so much to all the supporters who helped us get there.

"We will now go ahead with the Cookbook and print enough copies to distribute it free to every household on the Sydenham estate.

"The cost will be another £4,000 so please give us more support for this wonderful project via the CrowdFund which stays open until June 16."