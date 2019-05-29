Summer of fun hots up In Leamington

Temperatures are forecast to rise at this year’s ‘Summer of Fun’ in Leamington with a celebration of Brazilian music and dance spicing up the festival line-up

The Brazilian Festival is a new event for the town and will feature live music, performances and workshops representing the rich and vibrant culture of the South American country.

It will take over the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday, June 9, and be one of many free-to-attend events happening in the town centre up to September, billed as the ‘Summer of Fun’ by BID Leamington.

Cars at the Spa is another first-timer for the ‘Summer of Fun’ and the classic car rally on Sunday, June 30 will also be held at the Pump Room Gardens.

The Brazilian Festival and Cars at the Spa will fall on the weekends either side of the oldest event, Leamington Peace Festival, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year and is one of the UK’s longest-running free festivals.

Leamington Peace Festival is always held on the weekend before the Summer Solstice and returns to the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

The Big Victorian Picnic will take place on Saturday, June 8 to mark the completion of work to restore the Pump Room Gardens to their former glory.

The Pump Room Gardens will also host Leamington Carnival on Saturday, July 13, Warwickshire Pride on Saturday, August 17 and Leamington Food and Drink Festival on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Art in the Park will return to Jephson Gardens on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “This year’s ‘Summer of Fun’ is set to be the biggest and best ever with new festivals being added to the programme.

“Together they attract tens of thousands of local people and visitors to the town centre, and offer something for everyone with a broad celebration of art, culture, food, drink, and entertainment.

“BID Leamington is delighted to be supporting each one and once again organising the Leamington Food and Drink Festival which in its 12th year will feature some 130 exhibitors and attract over 25,000 visitors alone.”

The Brazilian Festival will be the climax to the Brazilian Culture Week, which was first brought to the town in 2016 by the Brazil Culture & Arts Community.

For more information about ‘Summer of Fun’, visit https://www.royal-leamington-spa.co.uk/whats-on/