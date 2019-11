The teachers and students hit the netball floor to help children in need during the upcoming Christmas holidays.

A school spokesperson said: "It was a competitive game evenly matched with a equal score of 11-11 at the end of the third quarter. Finally it went to 'next goal wins' and the teachers took the win at 12-11."

Action during the students versus teachers charity netball game

The match, which took place last week at the sixth form, raised £85 for the Cash for Kids charity, which helps make sure disadvantaged children get presents at Christmas.