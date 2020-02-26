Student from Warwick taking on Three Peaks Challenge for charity

A student from Warwick will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for charity.

Eva Fogg, 21, who is from Warwick but lives in Bristol during term-time, will be taking on the mammoth challenge with her friends in June.

Eva Fogg will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in June for charity. Photo supplied

The challenge involves climbing Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike in 24 hours.

They will be doing it in aid of the charity Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

Eva said: "I have wanted to do the three peaks for some time, and saw the three peaks challenge advertised by Students Against Meningitis in aid of the MRF and thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to take part and raise some money for a good cause.

"I’ve done quite a bit of hill walking in the UK and in France, mostly with my Dad and sister. Our biggest achievement was a 420-mile walk across the French Alps which took us 29 days.

Eva Fogg with her dad and two friends on the 420-mile walk across the French Alps. Photo supplied

"I also climbed Snowdon in May 2019 with colleagues from Morrisons for CLIC Sargent.

"Meningitis is also a disease which disproportionately affects students so was a cause that I wanted to get involved in. It’s also one that is not as widely recognised as AIDS and malaria and affects around 5 million people each year around the world.

"I will be taking on the challenge with my friends Asa Thallon, Reece Coombes, James Boyd and Harry Coopey."

Eva and her friends are aiming to raise at least £650 each for MRF.

Eva added: "Any donations are really greatly appreciated and if anyone would like to donate then please visit my JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eva-fogg1 "