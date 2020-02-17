Mark Taylor stands in front of the flooded ford with Kenilworth Castle in the background (photo by Helen Taylor)

Storm Dennis flood pictures from Kenilworth to Wellesbourne areas

Warwickshire authorities have encouraged motorists not to drive through flooded roads across the county.

The heavy rain brought on by storm Dennis led to the closure of numerous roads across the county. The ford in Kenilworth near Kenilworth Castle completely flooded. Wellesbourne Police have recommended people to take care on the roads around Charlecote and Hampton Lucy due to flooded roads.

Flood at the ford in Kenilworth (photo by Ken McConomy via Twitter)
Flood at the ford in Kenilworth (photo by Ken McConomy via Twitter)
other
Buy a Photo
Hill Wootton Road near Kenilworth Road in Leamington (photo by Helen Thompson)
Hill Wootton Road near Kenilworth Road in Leamington (photo by Helen Thompson)
other
Buy a Photo
Oliver Morris stands in the flooded roadway at the ford crossing in Rouncil Lane near the village of Beausale (photo by Simon Morris)
Oliver Morris stands in the flooded roadway at the ford crossing in Rouncil Lane near the village of Beausale (photo by Simon Morris)
other
Buy a Photo
Abbey Fields in Kenilworth (photo by Mark Taylor)
Abbey Fields in Kenilworth (photo by Mark Taylor)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3