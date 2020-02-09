Storm Ciara leads to several closures and cancellations across south Warwickshire

The adverse weather conditions brought on from storm Ciara have led to several closures across south Warwickshire.

Gusts in the county are predicted to be close to 60mph this afternoon (Sunday February 9) afternoon and be accompanied by heavy rain.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning covering a 30-hour period from 6pm yesterday (Saturday February 8) through to 23:59 tonight.

The adverse weather has led to the closure of both Kenilworth and Warwick castles this morning.

Kenilworth Castle will re-open next Saturday February 15 and on through the upcoming half term holiday to Sunday February 23. Kenilworth Castle will be open from 11am to 4pm during the half term break.

Charlecote Park, a National Trust property located near Wellesbourne, has also closed all day (Sunday February 9). They will re-open again as normal on Monday.

Officials with All Saints' Church in Leek Wootton postponed a snowdrop walk scheduled for this afternoon (Sunday February 9).

The snowdrop walk was postponed until next Sunday February 16 due to the forecast of dangerously strong winds.

The snowdrop walk will still be held at 2.30pm.

All ages are welcome on the but it is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Kenilworth Castle (photo by Jamie Gray)

Parking is available in the church car park on Church Lane off Warwick Road in Leek Wootton.