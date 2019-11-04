Step back in time and experience a Victorian Christmas in Warwick

Residents and visitors in Warwick can experience a Victorian Christmas this month.

Warwick’s much-loved Victorian Evening will be returning to the town on Thursday November 28 from 5pm to 9pm.

Organisers of the event at the Lord Leycester Hospital to recreate scenes from a traditional Victorian market. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Touch FM will host a programme of entertainment on stage in Market Place where Father Christmas will join the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy for the switching on of the lights at 7pm.

As well as the Christmas lights switch-on there will also be a Victorian Christmas market set up in the town centre featuring stalls selling items such as crafts and gift ideas.

There will also be some community stalls as well as food and drinks stalls.

Various fairground rides and amusements will also be set up in Market Place and there will also be an opportunity to meet reindeer at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

And, in keeping with tradition, the Christmas Tree Festival will also be taking place in St Mary’s Church.

Visitors attending Victorian Evening are also being encouraged to get into the nineteenth century spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian, with the winners in both the adult and child categories being announced on stage at 7.30pm.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for environment and business, said: “The Victorian Evening is a staple event in Warwick’s calendar which brings hundreds of people in to the town, providing a great atmosphere and helping to promote the local businesses.

"I would encourage everyone to arrive in plenty of time.”

Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks will be free from 3pm on November 28.

Off-street car parks include West Rock, St Nicholas Park and St Mary’s Area 2, 3 and 4.

Limited parking is available at Linen Street and a ‘Car Park Full’ sign will be displayed when no more spaces are available.

Barrack Street will be available from 5pm to 8pm.

On-street parking will still be charged.