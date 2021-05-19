Special delivery - classic van ready for action at Kineton's Gilks' Garage Cafe

The Gilks' Garage Cafe staff and Cameron Mair from C.M. Signs stand around the cafe's new delivery van affectionately known as 'Cobby' - officially a 1961 Commer Cob.

Keith Gilks, the owner of Gilks' Garage Cafe, and his staff recently restored and brought the Commer Cob back to life for use on their delivery runs in the Kineton area.

Keith said: "We call the van Cobby for a bit of fun. He is obviously 60 years old this year. There is a horse called a Gypsy Cob, so I assume they called the van Cob as it was a workhorse.

The cafe used a local Kineton business, C.M. Signs, to add the finishing touches to their delivery van by attaching the best signs such as 'Good Old Fashioned Service.'

Cameron Mair, the owner of C.M. Signs, prepares the 1961 Commer Cob ready for action as a delivery van for Gilks' Garage Cafe in Kineton

Keith added: "Just like our food, we like to support local businesses where ever possible. He did a great job."

Cameron Mair, the owner of C.M. Signs, can be contacted through their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CMSigns01/Gilks' Garage Cafe located in the Banbury Road, Kineton has reopened for inside seating this week.

For more information about the cafe see their website here: https://gilksgaragecafe.com/ or their Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/gilksgaragecafe/