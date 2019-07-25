Southam residents invited to fire station open day

Southam firefighters are inviting residents to go along to their community and charity open day next weekend.

The event, which is being run by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, will run from 10am to 4pm on August 3 at Southam Fire Station which is in Coventry Street.

The aim of the day is to help firefighters to raise money for The Firefighters Charity and local charities and promote fire safety in the home.

The event is free to enter.

A range of activities will be on offer including meeting Fireman Sam, having a look around a fire engine, dressing up as a firefighter, a bouncy castle, face painting, a raffle, a barbecue, an ice cream van, family games and more.

Crews will also be on hand to talk to residents about staying fire safe in the home and there will be a recruitment stand for those interested in becoming an on-call firefighter.

Southam Fire Station. Photo from Google Street View.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Fire Safety, said “The open day will be a fantastic event for all of the family to enjoy.

"This is a great way for residents to learn more about the work undertaken by the fire and rescue service and to meet the firefighters working in their local community.

"So please make sure that you come along and join in the fun."

All of the money raised will be shared between local good causes and the Firefighters Charity, a provider of rehabilitation and support services for the fire and rescue community.