Southam man makes heartfelt appeal for donations towards motor neurone disease treatment

A Southam man with a terminal illness is making a heartfelt plea for people to make donations so he can afford treatment which will give him more time with his loved ones.

Seb Bousie, 32, received the devastating news in February that he has motor neurone disease (MND).

Seb Bousie and his wife Kirsty.

There is currently no cure for the disease but Seb has launched an appeal on the GoFundMe website in an attempt to raise £10,000 to pay for medication available abroad which could prolong his life.

He said: “To say it was devastating to be told that I would slowly lose the ability to walk, use my arms and hands, speak or swallow and then finally breathe is an understatement!

My Wife Kirsty and I married a mere three years ago, our lives mapped out and now we have a incurable battle to fight, one which we will almost certainly lose.

“There is promising treatment, not available within Europe, that slows the progression on Motor Neurone Disease.

Seb Bousie and his wife Kirsty.

“These treatments are available in Australia, Japan and the USA. As you can imagine this medication, which is relatively new is incredibly expensive.

“With best intentions, I can’t fund accessing this treatment alone - I hate to ask, but can you help me access treatment and give me a few more years with my wife, family and friends.

“If I’m unable to reach my target required the fundraising will be used for improving the quality of my life with the disease.

“Thank you from every fibre of my being for listening and any donation you can afford.”

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves.

It causes weakness that gets worse over time. It’s always fatal and can significantly shorten life expectancy, but some people live with it for many years.

Symptoms of motor neurone disease come on gradually and may not be obvious at first.

Early symptoms can include weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs, slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods a weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons muscle cramps and twitches weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time difficulty stopping yourself crying or laughing in inappropriate situations.

Motor neurone disease is an uncommon condition that mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s, but can affect adults of all ages.

To make a donation to Seb’s appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebs-fight-with-mnd

