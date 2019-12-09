Southam College will be jammin for Human Rights Day

Southam College pupils will be marking Human Rights Day tomorrow by hosting an event aimed to raise awareness of child protection issues worldwide.

The Jamnesty is aimed at bringing people together to listen and to learn about the challenges that children and young people still face in the modern world.

Nadia Savage, of Southam College, said: "It is an event delivered and created by children about children and they would like the community to show solidarity by coming along to support their efforts of defending the rights of children, not just in the UK but globally."

Activities taking place in the day include:

* Talks delivered by student campaigners about their concerns including child poverty, exploitation, period poverty and climate change.

* Amnesty and UNICEF Stalls on campaigns focusing on the rights of the child.

* DKMS 'Paddy's Plea' – raising funds for a local 12-year-old boy and raising awareness of blood disorders and blood cancer.

* Amnesty write for rights campaigns focusing on the child.

* A focused campaign on Nazanin who is still imprisoned by the Iranian government.

* There will also be entertainment, live Raggae music and food for sale, a raffle and board games.