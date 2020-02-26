South Warwickshire NHS Trust staff celebrate 'outstanding' rating

This week staff at the South Warwickshire NHS Trust (SWFT) celebrated receiving an 'outstanding' rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The trust operates Warwick Hospital, Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston on Stour, the Leamington Rehabilitation Hospital and Stratford Hospital.

Staff at the South Warwickshire NHS Trust Foundation have been celebrating the CQC rating the trust received in December

In December The Courier shared a story about the Trust' s new rating.

Previously the trust was rated as Good overall.

To celebrate the rating South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust hosted events at a number of its bases located across Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire.

The aim of the events was to thank staff for their hard work which resulted in the Trust being the only combined acute and community NHS trust in the midlands, and just nine others nationally, to be rated ‘Outstanding’.

The Trust produced a video that featured staff and patients sharing their thoughts on what makes the organisation outstanding. In addition to the screening parties Trust Directors visited staff areas to thank them personally. They handed out lanyards for staff to wear, proudly displaying the achievement.

The CQC, the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England, awarded the rating after identifying many areas of 'outstanding practice' during their inspections.

The inspectors particularly noted the 'fantastic culture of the organisation'. These observations are supported by the most recent NHS Staff Survey results that saw SWFT ranked amongst the top five NHS trusts for staff morale - scoring 6.7 overall compared to the national average of 6.2.

The Trust also placed second overall in the Midlands and East region for one of the key questions where staff were asked if they agreed with the statement: “If a friend or relative needed treatment, I would be happy with the standard of care provided by this organisation”.

Glen Burley, Trust Chief Executive said: “Today has been an opportunity for our committed staff to take a moment to celebrate an amazing achievement. To be the only provider of acute and community services in the Midlands to be ranked ‘Outstanding’ shows that we have an exceptional team that I am extremely proud to be a part of.

“I want to reassure our staff, service users and partners however that we know we’re not perfect so will work hard to be even better. We’ve already started building upon the findings of the inspection and are listening to our staff and patients so we can provide exceptional care for our communities."