Smashing Pumpkin takes top award at Kenilworth competition

A pumpkin weighing in at 88.5 pounds took the top prize at the recent Kenilworth Allotments pumpkin competition.

John Travers won the adult category for the competition, which was held at the Engine Inn pub in Kenilworth on Sunday October 13.

Theo Molesworth

Theo Molesworth won the childrden's category with a pumpkin that weighed 33 pounds.

Trudy Hayes, a 10-year plot holder at the Odibourne Allotments in Kenilworth, said: "Rain did not stop the Pumpkin competition. Ted Bear at The Engine Inn holds Kenilworth allotments pumpkin competition at the Engine every year and provides a lovely lunch for everyone. Its a great community event with all ages attending and talking part."