Slots available for groups to stage performances on Leamington bandstand

An exciting programme of performances are set to take place throughout the spring and summer in Leamington Spa’s Pump Room Gardens.

As part of the National Lottery funded restoration project, Warwick District Council has offered groups, bands, singers, artists, actors, dancers, poets or storytellers the opportunity to perform for free on the newly restored McFarlane Bandstand.

Limited time slots have been made available between April and October for local community groups to not to hold their own gig, but to also receive assistance with publicity, equipment and staffing for their event.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services Councillor David Norris commented;

“I’m delighted that we have already had a lot of interest from a range of artists and performers.

"It will be great to see the Pump Room Gardens really brought to life this summer with an exciting and varied programme of performances, which we hope will attract audiences from all sectors of our community to come and enjoy this wonderful space.”

Local groups who are interested in making a booking should contact the Council’s Green Spaces Team greenspaces@warwickdc.gov.uk. Bookings are free for community groups, but a £100 refundable damage deposit is required, spaces are limited and terms and conditions apply.