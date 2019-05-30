Six men from Warwick set their sights on a huge challenge this weekend

Six men from Warwick will be taking on the three peaks challenge this weekend, raising money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Phil Collis, Martin Slinn, Jack Slinn, John Slinn, Joe Palmer-Soady, Jack Savage and Joe Slinn will be ascending the three highest peaks in the respective countries of Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours tomorrow (Saturday June 1). The total distance walked is estimated at 42 kilometres, with a total ascent of 3,000 metres - not to mention 12 hours of driving!

The team hope to raise at least £500.

Jo Slinn said: “The BHF is a charity personal to each member of our team, with family and friends impacted by heart problems.

“For instance, one of our team members, Phil Collis, is a stroke survivor. Additionally, Joe Palmer Soady’s grandfather suffered with vascular dementia as well as my late grandfather Tom Slinn.

“In preparation for combat in mainland Europe during World War Two, Tom trained in Fort William Scotland as part of the 6th Airborne Division. With this in mind, we feel as though this challenge would not only aid the fantastic research in tackling dementia, but also a fitting way to remember his life.”

To donare visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/warwicknationalthreepeaks