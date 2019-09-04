Silver medal for Warwick athlete at World Transplant Games

A transplant athlete from Warwick has returned from the World Transplant Games with a silver medal.

Simon, 54, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 when he was 26. After years of treatment and two bone marrow transplants Simon’s health has steadily improved.

Simon Perkin was part of Team GB at the Games in Gateshead in August. He entered 5k, 1500m, 800m and golf (individual and pairs) and won silver in the 5k.

He said: “The Games were unbelievable with so many inspirational athletes from 63 countries.

"I went one better than two years ago in Malaga and got a silver in the 5k road race.

"The standards and competition gets better and better. This year, I was competing against former national junior champions and Olympic athletes.

"I came 6th in the golf, 5th in the 1500m (despite beating my person best by 10 seconds ) and 5th in the 800m (again with a personal best).

"All this was only possible because of a kind stranger who has given me a second chance to live and so many people to mention whom I would like to thank such as the wonderful NHS staff at the Aylesford Unit in Warwick the local sporting community including: Leamington park run, Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, Everyone Active at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre and Warwick Boat Club.

"I will be aiming to be at very best again for next year with Coventry hosting the British Games and Dublin hosting the European Games.

"Closer to home, I will be helping out at Leamington park run on Saturday (September 7), running the Stratford 10k on September 8th and I hope to enter the Green Leek 10k to support a local primary school."