Show at Leamington Assembly cancelled

A show that was due to take place at the Leamington Assembly this week has been cancelled.

The Paul Young show, which was due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) has been cancelled.

The team at the Leamington Assembly posted on their Facebook page this afternoon to break the news.

The post said: "We are sorry to announce that the Paul Young show has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control. You are therefore invited to attend the Paul Young show at De Montfort Hall, Leicester on Tuesday 18th June instead.

"If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show please contact your point of purchase by no later than Thursday 13th June for a full refund. If you would like to join us in Leicester instead you do not need to let us know, however you will need to take your original tickets and proof of ID to the box office on arrival to collect your replacement tickets."

The cancellation of the show has sparked rumours on social media that the events venue was closing down.

Leamington Assembly. Photo by Google Street View.

The Courier contacted the MJR Group, the venue operator, regarding the rumours and they confirmed that the Paul Young show had been cancelled but that was the only cancellation.