Shop owner thanks community for support after deciding to close Leamington store after six years

A shop owner has thanked the community for their support after they decided to close down their store in Leamington after six years in the town.

Fable, which sold a range of homeware, has now closed down.

Fable in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

The shop was located on the ground floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre next to the Entertainer and Clinton.

In a note in the shop window, the owner of Fable, Harriet said that spent months deliberating before decided to close the store.

The note says: "After many months of deliberating I have decided to close our little shop.

"I have absolutely loved the last six years and have made some life long friends through this lovely Leamington community.

The note in the shop window.

"Fable will transition into Fable Interiors as I move full time into interior design.

"Do get in touch if you would like to discuss the services I offer in more detail by emailing: harriet@fableinteriors.com

"Lastly, I'd like to thank you all so much for your support and for shopping with us.

"It has been a blast, I honestly feel so lucky to have been able to fulfil my dream of owning my own shop and I am really excited to start this next chapter in my career."

In January Thornton, which was also located in the Royal Priors Shopping centre, also closed down.

However the shopping centre has also seen some new additions recently.

In November 2019 a two-storey Mountain Warehouse opened in the former Second Cup unit. Then Clothing retailer Hobbs also recently opened in what used to be the Roman Originals clothing shop.

Then in December Cafe Brasilia opened in the lower mall unit, which was previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie, which closed when the chain went into administration.