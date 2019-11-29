Shop dedicated to tackling plastic waste opening in Leamington

A shop that is dedicated to tackling plastic waste will be opening in Leamington this weekend.

Alex Daniels and Beth Smith will be officially opening their new shop Core in Park Street tomorrow (Saturday November 30).

The pair started off their business in October 2018 as a pop-up style 'zero waste' stall selling organic, low-waste wholefoods such as grains, nuts and spices.

In September Alex and Beth announced that they would soon have a permanent home in Leamington.

Now the finishing touches are being made ahead of the opening.

Alex and Beth will be officially opening their store Core in Leamington tomorrow (Saturday November 30).

Beth and Alex said: "We are so excited to show everyone what we have been doing over the last few weeks so please pop down to our little shop this weekend to have a look.

"We have worked so hard to create an ethical business where good, healthy food and sustainable sourced products are available to everybody without the heaps of plastic wrap.

"We will be selling a range of organic, dried foods including; nuts, seeds, spices, pasta, rice and cereals. We will also be selling some household cleaners and personal care products as well as some lovely gift items, perfect for Christmas.

"There will be, natural bath bombs, hemp face cloths, organic lip balms, raw vegan chocolates, handmade Christmas tree decorations and more. We definitely have enough choice to make a good start on a lovely, ethical Christmas hamper.

"With the growing concern for the impact we are having on our climate as a species, we know that more people than ever are looking for an alternative way to shop that is kinder to our planet.

"We hope that we can be an integral part of this journey for the local community."

This will be the second store specialising in 'zero waste' products in the town.

Zero, a store in Russell Street run by Charlie Demetriou, which also started life as a pop-up stall, officially opened earlier this month.

Core will be open from 9.30am tomorrow (Saturday).

The opening hours going forward for the shop will be:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 9.30 to 7pm

Wednesday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Thursday - 9.30am to 7pm

Friday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday - 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday - 10am to 4pm