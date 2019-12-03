See how many you can find on the Kineton Christmas Tree Trail

Hundreds of themed and decorated Christmas trees line the roads of Kineton.

For the second year in a row the people of Kineton decorated themed Christmas trees around the village as part of an initiative launched by Gill Hawtin, the owner of Flower Thyme in the village high street.

Kineton Christmas Tree Trail map

The initiative - The Kineton Christmas Tree Trail 2019 - has more than doubled in size since last year.

In 2018 the Christmas Tree Trail saw 100 trees line the village roads and shop fronts. But this year that number grew to nearly 300 trees.

Gill said: "It was a way of making Kineton really Christmassy. It makes Kineton look beautiful for Christmas, and it brings a lot of people into the village."

The trail's first weekend saw people come Coventry, Moreton-in-Marsh, Nuneaton, Rugby and Shirley.

She added: "It puts Kineton on the map so that people know we're here. It provides something for people and families to do at a relatively low cost.

"It gets you out as a family talking about things and gets you some exercise as well."

This year's trail launched on Friday November 29 in conjunction with the village's Victorian Evening and concludes on Sunday December 29.

People can pick up a map to the trail, which stretches into nearby Little Kineton at the Co-Op, at Gilks' Garage Cafe and Flower Thyme. Maps cost £2.50 with the proceeds going to local charities.

The maps allow space for people to vote for their favourite Christmas tree on the trail and the best decorated street. The winner gets a free tree at next year's 2020 Kineton Christmas Tree Trail.

The theme this year for the tree decorating is ‘The Wonderful World of Books’ – so examples include Harry Potter, Mary Berry’s Cookbook, War and Peace, the Lord of The Rings and many more.

After the event the trees (minus their decorations) will be shredded and the chippings used to improve village footpaths.