School pupils get to question General Election candidates at Warwick event

Local candidates from the five main parties involved in the General Election took part in a Question Time-style event at Myton School this week.

The event, which took part on Tuesday (November 26), saw Matt Western (Labour), Jack Rankin (Conservative), Louis Adam (Liberal Democrat), Jonathan Chilvers (Green) and Tim Griffiths (Brexit) sit on a panel chaired by Mark Sykes, Myton School’s Head of Politics.

The audience was made up of pupils from Myton School and Coten End Primary School. All the pupils had the opportunity to submit a question in advance of the event, eight of which were selected to be put to the panel.

Questions ranged from the local: “Why should people vote for the Greens, the Brexit Party or the Liberal Democrats when this is a Labour-Conservative marginal seat?”, to the national:

“How are you going to help children that are faced with poverty?”, to the global: “Do you acknowledge that climate change is real and poses an immediate threat to the environment and our health and safety? If so, what measures will you put in place to reduce carbon emissions and the impact of global warming?”.

Head Teacher, Mr Perry said: “We’re grateful to the candidates for agreeing to take part in this exciting event. Broadcasting it to a wider audience was a first for us and, after some initial technical issues, it all went very smoothly.

Jacomo asks his question. Photo supplied.

"I know the students really valued the opportunity to come face to face with their local politicians and I hope tonight we have managed to inform and inspire a future generation of voters.”

The event was broadcast live – and is now available as a video – on the school’s Facebook page, Myton School - Official .