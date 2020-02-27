School pupil from Warwick sent home for showing 'similar symptoms to Coronavirus' after returning from holiday

A pupil from a school in Warwick has been sent home for showing 'similar symptoms to Coronavirus' after returning from holiday.

According to the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, which runs Warwick School, King's High School and Warwick Preparatory School, a pupil was sent home this week after they went to an area affected by Coronavirus over the half-term holiday.

The school has issued a statement.

The Foundation said that the pupil is from Warwick School and has been tested by a 'local hospital'.

In a email believed to have been sent to parents from the Foundation it says that another pupil had also been sent home for 'showing symptoms following a half-term trip' but the school has not yet confirmed this.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation said: "There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in the pupil and staff body of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, comprising Warwick Preparatory School, Warwick Junior School, King’s High School and Warwick School.

"The Foundation is following the latest Public Health England advice for schools, to ensure we look after all members of the school community and is updating parents regularly as new information comes to light. The latest guidance can be found here - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public

"We were informed that a Warwick School pupil who went to an affected (category 2) area over half-term is showing the mild flu-like symptoms similar to those that occur with Covid-19. As a precaution, and in line with Public Health England, he has undergone testing at a local hospital."

Deneal Smith, Head Master of Warwick School, said: “Public Health England advice for schools is clear: that schools should remain open as usual if cases are unconfirmed.”