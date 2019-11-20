School in Warwick shortlisted for national award

A school at the heart of Warwick’s community for 140 years has once again been shortlisted for a national award.

King’s High has been shortlisted for the TES (formerly Times Educational Supplement) Community Initiative of the Year 2020.

This recognises King’s High’s 140th anniversary, its move to a brand new school, and how the school’s celebrations of educating girls in Warwick for 140 years engaged the whole school and wider community.

Headmaster Richard Nicholson said: "This has been a special year for the school, as the whole community said a fond farewell to the town centre site it had occupied since 1879, and moved to bespoke new school buildings on a shared campus with Warwick Preparatory School and Warwick School.

"King’s High is much more than a collection of buildings, and it was important to transfer the essence and spirit of the King’s community, while saying a proper and fond farewell to the much-loved school that had served the students so well."

"The foundations of the community initiative were laid with the introduction of the Landor Association, which brought together the many different parts of the school’s community, and was named after the main building of the old school, Landor House and Walter Savage Landor, the famous Victorian poet.

The Association has been instrumental in planning celebratory and commemorative events in Warwick through the 140th anniversary year.

Mr Nicholson said: "It was vital to us these commemorations included all facets of the community, including civic leaders and local traders, all of whom had been closely involved with the school over the years.

"For example, our activities engaged with shop owners on Smith Street, where the school was based and, in return they celebrated the school’s part in town life."

Events included a celebratory Birthday Weekend, which saw over 1,400 pupils, staff, alumnae from the UK and overseas, and members of the public, visit the school.

Performances and artistic displays took place, and video memory booths were set up to record reflections on the school.

The Rector and congregation of St. Mary’s church in Warwick welcomed members of the King’s High community for a Sunday Eucharist which included a commemoration of King’s High’s role in the town's community.

Members of the public also joined the school community in a ‘Come and Sing and Play’ Gala Concert at St Mary’s. Warwick Castle fired its cannon and St Mary’s rang the bells to commemorate the whole school processing through Warwick to its new school, watched by hundreds of people.

The TES Awards will be announced at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, on February 7.