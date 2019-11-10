Scheme will help Warwickshire residents to save money on their energy bills

Drop-in sessions are taking place at towns including Whitnash and Rugby for people living in Warwickshire to learn more about how they can potentially save money on their energy bills.

Warwickshire County Council is again running the Switch&Save scheme for residents for the fifth time.

The scheme, managed by iChoosr, negotiates competitive prices with energy companies behalf of people who register to make the switching process as simple as possible.

In total, 75 per cent of people who registered for the scheme last time in Warwickshire could have saved on their energy bills if they chose to switch, with average household savings of more than £228 a year, meaning lots of happy residents in the county.

Those who register their interest in becoming a saver, IChoosr, will be sent a quote detailing how the Switch&Save tariff compares to their current tariff with the estimated savings that could be made.

There is no obligation to accept the offer, and those who have registered do not even have to respond - they can just continue as normal with their current energy provider.

Residents of Warwickshire can register for their free quote online, over the phone or face-to-face until Tuesday November 26.

There will be another auction in February 2020.

Bring Your Bill drop-in sessions will take place at Whitnash and Stratford Libraries tomorrow (Tuesday November 12) both from 10am to 2pm, at Kenilworth Library on Friday (November 15) from 10am to 2pm, Southam Library and Nuneaton Libraries both from 10am to 2pm, Lillington Library on Thursday November 21 from 10am to 2pm and Rugby Library on Tuesday November 19 from 3pm to 7pm.

Alternatively, thos interested can register by calling 0800 988 2881 or visting https://warwickshire.ichoosr.com/landing