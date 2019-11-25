Santa and his sleigh to visit nearly every road in Kenilworth

Get ready because Santa is coming to town.

Santa’s sleigh aims to visit virtually every road in Kenilworth over a three-week period in December as part of an annual programme coordinated by the Kenilworth Round Table.

Santa his sleigh will kick-off the Christmas season with a visit to both Kenilworth light switch-on events – in the ‘Old Town’ and Warwick Road - this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Kenilworth Round Table said: "First and foremost, it’s simply a bit of fun and designed to bring some early Christmas cheer. And it’s not only popular with the kids either – there are some rather 'big kids' out there who seem to enjoy it just as much."

Donations are also collected by organisers as Santa makes his rounds, which helps fund the Kenilworth Round Table Senior Citizens Party.

Kenilworth Round Table thanks Listers Honda Coventry for providing the car to pull Santa’s sleigh.

Father Christmas

Santa's week day routes start at approximately 6.30pm and aim to finish by 8.30pm, weekends start at 5.30pm and they aim to finish by 8.30pm.

Here is a listing of Santa's routine for Kenilworth: (not in route order)

Friday November 29 - Old High Street lights switch-on

Saturday November 30 - Stoneleigh Road, Finham Road, Lulworth Park, Whitehead Drive, Mill End, Dalehouse Lane, Garlick Drive, Best Avenue, Broomybank, Watling Road, Redfern Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Woodmill Meadow, Forge Road, Northvale Close, Winn Close and Butler Road

Sunday December 1 - Warwick Road lights switch-on

Monday December 2 - St Nicholas Aveneu, Roseland Road, St Johns Road, Guy Road, Leycester Road, Mortimer Road, Dudley Road, Beauchamp Road, Walkers Way, Dryden Close, Moorlands Avenue and Latimer Close

Tuesday December 3 - Whateleys Drive, Priory Road, Station Road, Bertie Road, Waverley Road, Reeve Drive, Offa Drive, Clarendon Road, Southbank Road, Harger Court, Drew Crescent, Glebe Crescent and Cherry Way,

Wednesday December 4 - Beehive Hill, Clinton Lane, Castle Hill, De Montfort Road, Priorsfield Road, Woodcote Avenue, Cobbs Road, Grange Avenue, Quarry Road and Elizabeth Way

Thursday December 5 - Leamington Road, Warwick Road, Rouncil Lane, Sovereign Close, Towers Close, Bullimore Gr, Suncliff Drive, Lindsey Crescent, Sunshine Close, Newey Drive, Swift Close and Gardener Way

Friday December 6 - Knowle Hill, Frythe Close, Fairway Rise, Common Lane, Highland Road, Inchbrook Road, Woodland Road, Coventry (from Common Lane down Crackley Hill) Laneham Place, Redthorn Grove, Arbourfield and Leagh Close

Saturday December 7 - Farmer Ward Road, Thornby Avenue, Arden Road, Windy Arbour (south of Thornby) Ferndale, Biches Lane, Jordan Close, Thickthorn Close, The Gardens, Ebourne Close, The Conifers, Lime Grove, Ash Drive, Laburnham Avenue, Hermitage Way, Moseley Road and Blackthorn Road

Sunday December 8 - Elmdene Road, Ashfield Road, Brook Road, Eden Croft, Sunningdale Avenue, Tulip Tree Avenue, Tintagel Grove,Dunvegan Close, Inveraray Close, Casita Grove, Seeking Drive, Newfield Avenue, Barford Road, Kineton Road, Arbour Close and Windy Arbor (north Thornby to Leyes)

Monday December 9 - Henry Street, Arthur Street, Spring Lane, Pipers Lane, Cherry Orchard, Whitemoor Road, Park Hill, Park Road, Ashdene Gdns, Wincott Close, Adcock Drive, Holmewood Court, Webster Avenue, Albion Street, Hyde Road and Upper Rosemary Hill

Tuesday December 10 - Fishponds Road, John O’Gaunt Road, Caesar Road, Willoughby Avenue, Archer Road, Lunn Avenue, Scott Road, Oaks Road, Avon Road, The Mews, Percy Road, Rounds Hill and Beechwood Croft

Wednesday December 11 - Lower Ladyes Hill, Windmill Close, Alpine Court, Hawkesworth Drive, Tainters Hill, Upper Ladyes Hill, Southfield Drive, Convent Close, Littleton Close, Fennyland Lane, Moss Grove and Coventry Road (up to Common lane)

Thursday December 12 - Queens Road, Faircroft, Regency, Queens Close, Barrow Road, Barrowfield Road, Randall Road, Mercia Avenue, Greville Road, Forrest Road, Castle Road (to brays), Borrowell Lane, Brookside Avenue, Highfield Close, Siddeley Avenue and Talisman Close

Saturday December 14 - Villiers Road, Bodnant Way, Westonbirt, Sturley, Allett Grove, Wilson Grove, Chatsworth Grove, Pencraig, Thurlestane Close, Hidcote Road, Denewood Way, Saville Gr, Trentham Gardens, Chatsworth Grove, Harlech Close, Powis Grove, Ilam Park, Raglan Grove, Kew Close, The Wardens, Tisdale Rise, Rawnsley Drive, Leyes Lane, Jacox Cr, Keeling Road,Beech Drive, Parkfield Drive, ParkClose, Field Close and Nason Grove

Sunday December 15 - Canterbury Close, Edwards Grove, Stansfield Grove, Heyville Croft, Mountbatten Avenue, Glasshouse Lane, Mayfield Drive, Dencer Drive, Cashmore Road, Turton Way, Cornhill Grove, Leyes Lane (part), Tappinger, Arlidge, Courthouse Croft, Asplen Court, Potts Close, Riley Close, Wordsworth Drive and Jackson Grove

Monday December 16 - Leek Wootton

Tuesday December 17 - Fieldgate Lane, Amherst Road, Pears Close, New Street, Malthouse Lane, Berkeley Road, High Street, Manor Road, Gloster Drive, School Lane, Lawrence Gardens, Elmbank Road, Fernhill Close and Rose Croft