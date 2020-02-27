Running helps Radford Semele man stay positive in third fight with cancer

A Radford Semele man fighting cancer for the third time is staying positive through running.

Keeping active through running not only helps Steve Malin keep fit, but stay positive mentally too.

Steve Malin after he finished the Leamington Half Marathon in 2019

Steve, aged 58, is currently undergoing chemo therapy treatment at the Aylesford Unit in Warwick Hospital.

He said: "It's no good sitting at home. There's no good moping. I'm like being active. I was off for eight months and it can depress you. I don't like being home alone. I'll go for a run."

Steve has registered for the Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10k Run, which is scheduled for Sunday March 29.

He added: "Last year when I was on chemo I did the Regency Run. I've done it for years, but I missed one year because of my illness. I just love the race and I love being part of it. It will probably always be my favourite one."

In 2019 Steve finished two local races, the Leamington Regency Run and the Leamington Half Marathon, while undergoing treatment for cancer. Running wasn't new to Steve since his diagnosis.

He'd already ran five marathons and several other races over a two and a half period before he became ill. He recently ran a 10k around his neighbourhood to prepare for the upcoming Recency Run.

Steve said: "I'm not the only person that will run with cancer. I'm not championing myself as any sort champion runner. I call myself stubborn, not brave. The hospital said if you think you can do it, them then do it.

"I'm going to do this while I can because tomorrow is never promised."

Steve was diagnosed in March 2018 with colon cancer, and then later that year in June it spread to his liver. A few months later in August he had an operation. In January 2019 he had an operation again.

He said: "When I came out of hospital after my first chemo I actually had a massive sepsis attack in August 2018. When I got to hospital I was 41 degrees, which is not good. I was lucky to come out of it. I could've literally died there. I spent my silver wedding anniversary in hospital."

After going through the sepsis attack Steve made a 'mental list' of things he wanted to do in life. Among the things on the list was a trip abroad, which he's done now with a family trip to Turkey.

He added: "I've set some goals, and I've achieved each one except for running a marathon. I run in a top saying #cancercantstopme in the races I enter. I am hoping to run a marathon for my chemo unit at the Aylesford clinic, but that is dependent on my health. It's the last thing I have on my mental list.

"I'm not calling it a bucket list because I ain't dying."

No matter what happens Steve still manages to keep going with an upbeat optimistic outlook on life.

He said: "What I've learned from life in the last few years is no matter what life throws at you, you are never sad for long, as there are always good times just around the corner. It's just that sometimes the next corner is a long way away.

"I always consider myself lucky because at the moment I haven't been told I'm terminal, and I'm treating my cancer. If you're diagnosed with cancer I want people to see you can still go and do stuff. Obviously not everybody can, but if I can help somebody keep going then that's what I want to do."

Steve works as a postman, and is looking forward to returning to his route soon, after a break for treatment. He even made the local news - Leamington Courier - after he helped rescue a lost dog he spotted on his post route in Leamington just before Christmas.

He added: "I enjoy my job. I really enjoy being out on delivery. I think it's being outside, meeting people, and getting to know people. For some people the only person they get to talk to in the day is their postman. I really like that side of it. And sometimes you can help find their dog too."