Rugby club in Leamington cancels annual bonfire and fireworks event

A rugby club in Leamington has had to cancel its annual bonfire and fireworks event tonight due to recent bad weather.

Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club has posted the announcement on its Facebook Page.

The club has said: "Unfortunately we have had to cancel our annual bonfire and fireworks event tonight.

"It was a difficult decision to make but with the wet weather experienced recently, and the possibility of irreparable damage to our pitches and grounds from footfall and parking, it left us with no other choice.

"We hope to organise an alternative fireworks event at a later date.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."