Rotary Club's A Taste of Leamington event raised thousands of pounds for good causes

Rotarians in Leamington are celebrating the success of their fourth annual fundraising culinary event which raised thousands of pounds for Parkinson's UK and

About 140 diners bought tickets for The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa's A Taste of Leamington event on October 15.

Sabai Sabai receive their certificate from the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa for taking part in its A Taste of Leamington event.

met at Leamington Town Hall for a drinks reception before setting off in groups on a mystery tour around three of the town’s leading independent restaurants , enjoying a different course in each.

Restaurants including The Drawing Board, Oscars, Momenti, Eleven, The Emperors, Paprika Club, Sabai Sabai and Valles at 44 all took part and were presented with a certificate of participation to say a huge thank you for their commitment to the event which took place in October.

Sponsored by property developer AC Lloyd, solicitors Moore & Tibbits, Warwick Glass and George Fisher Sales, the evening was a huge success, raising £3,700 for the good causes.

Organiser and rotarian Linda John, whose father died of Parkinson’s recently, said ‘’A Taste of Leamington 2019 was another huge success.

This event gets bigger and better each year.

The support of the independent restaurants in the town is crucial and we would like to thank them for their willingness to help make the evening a success, both financially but also by creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for our diners.

We also extend sincere gratitude to our Sponsors; their financial and media support has been amazing and given us the buffer to put on a great evening for our diners.’’