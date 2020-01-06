Rotarians hail success of Trees of Light campaign in Whitnash and Leamington

Rotarians have again thanked people in Leamington and Whtinash and their surrounding areas for donating thousands of pounds to the Trees of Light campaign over Christmas.

Donated in memory of people's loved ones, the total raised this Christmas exceeded £4,100 which has gone straight to The Myton Hospices.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light.

Club President Colin Robertson said: "Every year the community responds to our appeal so very generously that in the 19 years since we launched the Trees of Light project they have given over £75,000, all of which has gone straight to The Myton Hospices or to Macmillan Cancer Support.

"We are hugely grateful to everyone who has donated, and to the enthusiastic support of local organisations and retailers who make it all possible each year."

Publicity for the campaign was provided by the Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News' articles over the seven weeks up to Christmas describing the work of the Myton Hospices and by the Whitnash Tymes's publicity, together with the many shops and businesses in both towns who agreed to display the Trees of Light leaflet donation forms.

In Leamington, the club enjoyed the backing of Warwick District Council whose chairman Cllr George Illingworth switched on the lights, with Royal Spa Brass and the Baptist Choir leading the carol singing and the Rev Joanna Parker blessing the tree outside the town hall.

In Whitnash the Rev Richard Suffern lead a blessing service iat St Margaret's church and the mayor Cllr Robert Margrave switched on the tree lights outside.

Myton Hospices community fundraiser Sophie Duncan said: "We are grateful to the Rotary Club for making this wonderful contribution possible.

"Last year we were able to support more than 1,800 people and their families through our patient and family support in our three hospices and through our Myton At Home service.

"Without these generous donations this essential work would not be possible."

www.mytonhospice.org