Roadworks are currently causing delays in Warwick.

Temporary traffic lights have been set up in Emscote Road in Warwick, which is having a knock-on effect for the surrounding roads and causing delays.

Roadworks in Warwick are causing delays.

Traffic has also been queuing back into the Tesco car park because of the works.

According to Roadworks.org the works started today (Monday January 6) and could continue until January 20.

More details to follow.