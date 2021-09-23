Revamped autumn and Christmas Leamington markets are 'aimed at supporting businesses in the town' says organiser

The Leamington Autumn Market will take place every Sunday from October 3, while the Christmas Market will return on Sunday, November 21.

The new operating company for the revamped Leamington autumn and Christmas markets has said it is aiming to support established businesses in the town centre.

More than 60 traders will sell their wares in the Parade on Sundays from October 3 and CJ’s Events Warwickshire says it wants to ensure that business is not taken away from local establishments.

Jamie John Walker, company director for CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “Our intention for this year’s markets is not only to provide a fantastic offering of independent producers, but to ensure that we are supporting rather than clashing with the town’s existing businesses - who may have been heavily affected by the pandemic.

“We have run many successful markets and events across the district since 2015, so we’re excited to be hosting these in partnership with Warwick District Council, who we have been working very closely with to deliver an exciting experience that compliments Leamington.

“As well as guest themes each week, we will also be hosting various creation stations, allowing the whole family to get hands on to create a range of crafts that they can take home including volcano science projects and Christmas baubles.

“We can’t wait to get started and are looking forward immensely to welcoming all visitors for a special few months at the heart of Leamington.”

The events will run between 10am and 5pm and will include independent food stalls and distilleries, craft makers and artists.

The first week will host a mini farm, where young visitors can pet Kune Kune pigs, ducks, chickens, pygmy goats and friendly farm dogs, while a slime workshop will compliment a Halloween themed market on Sunday, October 31

A Christmas lights celebration will mark the transition to the festive period on Sunday, November 7, before the Christmas Market takes over two weeks later.

Each week will feature children’s activities, including Jack in the Box and Christmas bauble workshops and an Elf on the Shelf trail from November 21, as well as a chance to see Santa and his reindeer on December 19.

In July, a group of long-time traders at the Leamington autumn and Christmas market wrote an open letter to Warwick District Council expressing grave concerns for their livelihoods after their applications for stalls at this year's events were turned down by CJ's.Warwick District Council, which selected CJ's as the markets' new operator, said: "A decision has been made to reduce the number of stalls by 40 per cent (from 100 down to 60) in order to improve access to the retailers located along the Parade and to ensure that the stalls that operate complement rather than be in direct competition with shops, cafes and restaurants with a permanent presence."