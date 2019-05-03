Restore Kenilworth Lido campaign group to hold event in town tomorrow

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido is hoping to make a statement tomorrow (Saturday) to Warwick District Council, against plans to close the outdoor swimming pool at the end of the summer and replace it with an indoor family pool.

The group is inviting people to the pool at Abbey Fields at 10am to show them its alternative plans for an identical sized plot on the grassed area adjacent to the tennis courts - and fill it with people.

The group also wants to talk to people about its vision for a 25m lido available for use all year round alongside a refurbished indoor pool.

For more information, visit www.restorekenilworthlido.org.uk or email friendsofkenilworthoutdoorpool@gmail.com