Residents handed keys to their new council homes in Radford Semele near Leamington

Twenty six new properties have been bought from developer AC Lloyd by Warwick District Council at The Cricketers so that they can become available to local people for shared ownership or at social rent levels.
Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Housing, Cllr Jan Matecki, said: “I’m delighted to see that we are realising our ambition to make more affordable homes available, particularly for those who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.”
“These homes are in a great location close to the primary school and playing fields and benefit from a number of eco friendly features including solar panels, cavity wall insulation as well as external electric vehicle charging points.”
The properties will soon be listed on the Council’s HomeChoice register with the remaining one, two and three bedroomed homes due for completion by September 2021.