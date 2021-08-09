Residents handed keys to their new council homes in Radford Semele near Leamington

Pictured at the Cricketers Warwick District Council’s Head of Housing Lisa Barker, AC Lloyd Site Manager Dave Alcock and Councillor Jan Matecki.

Residents at a new housing estate in Radford Semele received the keys to their homes this week.

Twenty six new properties have been bought from developer AC Lloyd by Warwick District Council at The Cricketers so that they can become available to local people for shared ownership or at social rent levels.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Housing, Cllr Jan Matecki, said: “I’m delighted to see that we are realising our ambition to make more affordable homes available, particularly for those who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.”

“These homes are in a great location close to the primary school and playing fields and benefit from a number of eco friendly features including solar panels, cavity wall insulation as well as external electric vehicle charging points.”