Residents capture strange image of moon over Warwick - here's what caused it

A father and son in Warwick spotted something strange about the moon last night (Monday).

Matthew Cotter and his son Joshua Cotter were looking at the moon at around 8pm last night when they noticed the moon appeared to have an unusual ring around it.

Matthew Cotter and his son Joshua Cotter captured this photo of the moon last night (Monday). Photo submitted.

Joshua decided to take a snap of what they were seeing.

The ring, appears to be what is called a Winter Halo or a 22° halo, according to Wikipedia and Earthsky.org

The websites say that the 'halo' forms 'as direct sunlight or moonlight is refracted in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere'.

Earthsky.org also says that there is some lore surrounding the phenomenon in that it could foreshadow an approaching storm or rain.