Report shows how Leamington gaming industry is major contributor to regional economy

Leamington is among the six towns or cities outside of London from where the UK's video games industry generates more than £60 million in gross value added to the regional economy, according to a new report/

The Ukie (the association for UK entertainment's) Think Global, Create Local is a new analysis of the British Film Institute’s Screen Business Report, which measures the number of jobs and the amount of gross value added (GVA) the games industry contributes to the economies of towns, cities, regions and devolved nations of the UK.

Image from F1 2019 created by Codemasters

It demonstrates for the first time the wide extent of the video games industry’s regional footprint.

Stuart Dinsey, Chair of the Ukie board, said:“This report demonstrates how the UK games industry’s regional strength is delivering a hugely positive economic return.

"Towns and cities of all sizes share in the high productivity jobs, commercial growth and cultural contribution that our sector offers.

"While UK games businesses are successful on the global stage, the direct benefits of their pioneering creative work are felt across the country.

Ubisoft Reflections in Leamington worked on Far Cry 5.

"The video games industry has an important role to play in rebalancing the economy and creating skilled careers.

"We look forward to working with government and policy makers to bring the jobs of the future to local communities.”

The report follows a commitment made in Ukie’s The Next Level Manifesto, released in December 2019, which asked the Government to help support the sector, local government and other organisations to further industry growth.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie, said:“A big reason for the success of the games industry in the UK is its regional diversity, as this report shows.

We’re proud that so many fantastically creative games businesses have been able to make their homes in towns and cities across the UK, delivering tangible local benefits to communities from globally successful games.

"We look forward to continue working with the Government at all levels to ensure that everywhere in the UK can share in our ambition to make the country the best place to make, play and sell games in the world.”

To read the report in full click here.