Record numbers attend 40th Warwick Folk Festival

The 40th Warwick Folk Festival attracted record numbers this year.

The festival, which took place from the July 25 to 28 July, attracted record numbers and featured a line up of folk stars from around the world including headline act, Billy Bragg.

Warwick Folk Festival 2019. Photo by John Wright Studio

More than 30,000 people attended a range of festival events over the four-day weekend.

124 artists performed during the festival whilst 164 individual events were laid on for visitors to enjoy, 64 of which were fringe events in the town centre.

Saturday also saw the annual “Party on Smith Street” where the independent businesses joined in with the festival celebrations with entertainment, street food and craft stalls.

Other headline acts included Skerryvore, Karan Casey, Calan, Will Pound and Eddy Jay, Breabach, O’Hooley and Tidow and Nancy Kerr.

Earlsdon Morris dancers. Photo by John Wright Studio

This year the festival had a new site layout with improved access to the grounds and the introduction of a new festival village including craft, food and drink stalls plus a mini beer festival tent.

Visitors also enjoyed the return of the festival marquee and swimming pool as well as a programme of ceilidhs, concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full on gigs.

Dick Dixon, festival director stated, "We are delighted with the success of our spectacular 40th Warwick Folk Festival which attracted record numbers.

"Everything ran smoothly and with the sun shining, it was great to see so many families and visitors with big smiles on their faces soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying a fantastic range of musical acts and events”.

Next year’s Warwick Folk Festival is due to take place from July 23 to July 26 2020. For more information click here