Rallying call for Leamington shoppers to support the many new businesses which opened in the town centre during the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic

Leamington’s residents and visitors are being encouraged to support new businesses which opened in the town centre during the last 12 months despite the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic.

BID Leamington, the organisation which has been supporting businesses throughout this period, wants to shine a light on the new businesses which have opened up in the town centre in the last year.

Around 22 new businesses opened in the last 12 months in Leamington town centre, and a further four expanded into new premises. In addition, more business openings are expected in the summer.

Steph Kerr, the executive director of BID Leamington.

BID Leamington is now inviting residents and visitors back to welcome these new businesses to town and rediscover their old favourites too.

Steph Kerr, the executive director of BID Leamington, said: “This has been an incredibly tough year for our business community. Inevitably, it has resulted in changes in the town centre, and will continue to do so.

“While it is easy to focus on what we have lost, we also need to celebrate and support those that have survived and those that have chosen our beautiful town to open a new business or expand in.”

BID Leamington says the town centre's strength is having businesses with "unique and high-quality products and services offered in creative and innovative ways".

Leamington town centre

Steph said: “Walking around the town centre I am delighted by new discoveries and creative offerings and it is wonderful to see businesses combine enhanced experiences or convenience alongside their core high quality offer,” Steph added.

“Some examples of this are a café with children’s play area in Little Cup and the performance-based café Enchanted.

"There is an amazing new courtyard to discover at the rear of Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria and we are looking forward to Hatch opening soon, which will be a cross between a barber and a coffee-shop manned by trained baristas.