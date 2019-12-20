Racing fashion through the ages to be showcased at Warwick Racecourse

Racegoers will be transported to a bygone era with a fashion parade of vintage racing attire at Warwick Racecourse.

‘Fashion Through the Ages’ will be taking place as part of Classic Chase Day on January 11, as the eyes of the racing world turn to Warwick on ITV4.

There will be two fashion parades showcasing racing style from the 1920s leading up to the 1980s, with racegoers encouraged to follow suit and dress in their best vintage attire.

Local students and businesses have teamed up to help put on fashion showcase on Classic Chase Day.

Ten fashion and design students from Royal Leamington Spa College, which is part of WCG, will be involved on the day with styling the outfits and modelling for the fashion show.

Liz Field, course leader in fashion and design at the college, said: “This will be a great experience for our students and ahead of the raceday they have been building an understanding of racing fashion through the decades.

“We will have first and second-year students there and it will be the perfect opportunity for them to experience the organisation and running of a fashion show in a real-world setting, utilising what they have learned in the classroom.”

The vintage clothing for the show will be provided by two businesses in Warwick, Encore Clothing Agency in Smith Street and Heaphys in Market Street.

Jan Hutson, from Encore Clothing Agency, said: “People are taking influences from television shows for their styles now and at the moment the 1920s and 1930s style is really popular and will probably be the easiest style for people to follow on Classic Chase Day.

“With racedays becoming part of the social calendar it gives racegoers a chance to dress up as they would for a wedding or special event. We all like a chance to get our glad rags on and what better time than at the races with all the excitement and expectations of the days racing.”

Paul Watson, Co-owner of Heaphys, added: “Some of the clothing worn back in the 80s would look like fancy dress now, but more recently the style has come full circle with styles reminiscent of the 1930s.

“You never know what fashion is going to do, what trend is going to come along, but I think to a certain degree racing style will stay where it is at the moment.”

Classic Chase Day is a racing highlight in Warwick’s calendar and features The McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Chase, which is considered an indicator for The Randox Health Grand National.

The day will also feature free racing heritage talks with some of the star jockeys and trainers of yesteryear.

Andre Klein, general manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “This fixture has become a standout raceday for horse racing fans, and this year we hope for lovers of racecourse fashion too.

“We’ll be highlighting 60 years of racing style, before punters get a chance to see the stars of the future on the track in The McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Chase.

“We’re expecting a bumper crowd to get 2020 off to a flying start and are encouraging racegoers to don their best vintage racing attire on the day.”

Gates open at 10.40am, ahead of the first race at 12.40pm. The final race of the day will start at 4pm.

For more ticket information go to: www.warwickracecourse.co.uk