Purses stolen from car at Kenilworth pub

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of purses and a camera after a window was smashed on a vehicle parked at a Kenilworth pub.

Offenders smashed the front passenger window on a BMW Mini that was parked at the Queen and Castle pub car park in Castle Hill of Kenilworth.

A number of items that were visible in the vehicle, including handbags, purses and a camera were stolen during the break-in.

The theft and break-in occurred between 7.15 and 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday November 28).

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident number 391 of November 28.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111