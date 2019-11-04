Purse stolen from person shopping in Kenilworth town centre

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a purse stolen from a person while they shopped at a business in Kenilworth on Halloween.

The theft occurred after a purse was stolen from a victim's handbag while they shopped inside a business in Warwick Road of Kenilworth.

Police

The purse theft occurred around 12.30pm on Thursday October 31.

Anyone with information about the purse theft can call police on 101 quoting reference 23/46051/19.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.