Pupils at Warwick primary school learn life-saving skills

Pupils at a primary school in Warwick recently learnt life-saving skills.

On June 12 charity Warwickshire Hearts trained Year 5 and Year 6 pupils at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary school in CPR.

They also learned how to use an Automated External Defibrillator, known as an AED.

The training was delivered by Chairman of Warwickshire Hearts, Nick Shacklock, and volunteer Dr Liz Appleyard.

Many of the Warwickshire Hearts volunteers are Community First Responders, who attend hundreds of 999 calls to West Midlands Ambulance Service. Other members of the team are doctors and experienced trainers.

The charity works closely with Warwick-charity Evelyn’s Gift, who supports the training by arranging courses in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn who died in 2013.

Warwickshire Hearts trained Year 5 and Year 6 pupilsat St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary school in CPR.Photo supplied.

So far Warwickshire Hearts has trained more than 8,000 people in the area, including children from Year 5 in schools to adults in community groups and workplaces.

St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School supported Evelyn’s Gift by collecting toiletries during Lent for local night shelters and arranged for their children to receive CPR training from Warwickshire Hearts.

Claire Griffin from St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School said: “It is vital that children know how to do CPR so that one day they could help to save a life. They responded maturely to the training and understood its importance.

"The trainers made the session enjoyable for the children while helping them to understand the seriousness of following the correct procedure. Parents have commented that it is an important skill to learn at an early age.”

Nick Shacklock, Chairman of Warwickshire Hearts, said: ”We were really pleased to be invited back to St Mary Immaculate again this year - it's great to see how much the children engage with the training - and even better when they go home and tell their mums and dads or carers about it.

"After last year's huge effort in Kenilworth where we trained 1,400 young people in a day for Restart a Heart Day we are now working on another big push for October this year.

"We're always pleased to hear from people who'd like to help, either in training their community in CPR/AED or in helping us with the admin and fundraising effort which goes into support this work.

"If you think you can help contact us at sec@warwickshirehearts.org”