Public asked to give views on gigafactory in Warwick district which will 'safeguard tens of thousands of jobs and create at least 4,500 more'

Warwick district residents are being asked to give their views on the creation of a gigafactory - a factory which manufactures batteries for the automotive sector - in the area, which is predicted to generate at least 4,500 jobs directly, as well as tens of thousands more across the supply chain.

In February, Coventry Airport was announced as the preferred site for a West Midlands Gigafactory with Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport Ltd forming a Joint Venture partnership to bring forward a planning application.

The Faraday Institution, an independent research institution, estimates that a failure to build a UK battery supply chain could cost more than 100,000 jobs by 2040.

Artist's impression of the West Midlands gigafactory.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the public consultation is being run online with multiple ways to engage with the proposals.

More details on how to take part can be found at www.gigafactoryconsultation.co.ukThe consultation runs until June 6 after which a planning application will be submitted.

Cllr Jim O’Boyle cabinet member jobs and regeneration at Coventry City Council, said: “The public consultation marks a significant step forward as we prepare a planning application for a Gigafactory at Coventry Airport.

"Coventry, at the heart of the UK automotive sector has access to talent, world-leading research centres, and a mature supply chain, all of which are critical to delivering a gigafactory."

"Andrew Bell, the CEO of Regional City Airports who own and manage Coventry Airport, said: “Coventry Airport is the ideal site for a West Midlands Gigafactory, and we are excited to support the local partnership as it brings forward proposals.

"Over the coming weeks and months, we will be working with the local community and others to ensure that the proposals deliver the maximum possible benefit to the area and region, and we encourage local people to take part in the consultation.