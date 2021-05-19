Pub, restaurant and cafe owners in villages around Leamington remain optimistic after easing of lockdown

Pub, restaurant and café owners in villages around Leamington are looking towards the future with optimism after opening to customers indoors for the first time in months.

Customers returned to their favourite hospitality venues this week as coronavirus restrictions were eased further on May 17.

And there was confidence among owners of cafes and pubs as venues were booked up for the indoor reopening.

The Garden Shed Café in Wellesbourne. Photo supplied

Ian Findlater, owner of The Garden Shed Café in Wellesbourne, said ‘people can be safe and importantly feel safe’ indoors.

Ian felt eating outdoors has proven popular in the last few weeks, but that the indoor opening could encourage more people to come out in the evenings.

He added: “It will give people more choices. We have got lots of outdoor space, but people can now have the best of both worlds as they can also stay indoors safely.

“We have made a number of changes to make sure people feel safe and that there is a suitable space indoors.”

Cllr Matt Jennings, portfolio holder for tourism and economic development at Stratford District Council, was delighted customers were returning and encouraged more people to do so while following the rules that are in place.

He said: “It is great news that pubs, cafes and restaurants across the district are able to welcome back customers indoors this week after such a long wait.

“Hospitality venues have worked extremely hard to ensure customers can return to a safe indoor environment and we will do everything we can to support them as a council.