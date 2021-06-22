Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Tudor cottage near Southam

A stunning 16th century Tudor cottage near Southam has gone on the market

The five-bed property, which is in Ladbroke, is called Church Cottage.

It is on the market for £1,350,000 with Knight Frank in Stratford.

The property is a detached timber framed cottage which has been restored and extended.

The roof is thatched in Norfolk reed and the estate agents say it was re-thatched about six years ago.

Knight Frank says 'the property combines all the convenience of modern living with period character and charm and contemporary elements for twenty first century comfort.'

The house also has a Sonos sound system, Control 4 management for sound and can be adapted to control lighting and heating.

Church Cottage also features a library/ music room, a study and four bathrooms.

The reception hall has a timber floor and brick fireplace in an inglenook, useful store and door to the traditional original staircase. Drawing room with inglenook with woodburner.

There is also a cellar, which also acts as a wine cellar with a tasting table and store. There is also a playroom/cinema room.

Outside the property is a paved parking area for six cars and shrub beds.

The main garden, which is south facing, has a large lawn and block paths and a sitting area.

There is also a wooden garden store and to the east side of the house the lawn extends to a clematis covered pergola.

For more information call Knight Frank on 01789 611 045.

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/109149344#/

