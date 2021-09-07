Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning renovated Victoria country home near Hatton which comes with three acres of land

A stunning renovated Victoria country home near Hatton has gone on the market.

The detached property is located in Case Lane between Hatton and Wroxall.

The house is on the market for £1,250,000 with Purple Bricks.

The estate agents say that the property was fully renovated throughout in 2018 to include a new boiler, new electrics, double glazed windows, underfloor heating downstairs and a large extension.

On the ground floor of the property there is a large entrance hall, which leads to a large kitchen, which features a central island ad Aga as well as a pantry. There is also a playroom at the end of the kitchen

There is also a large utility room, downstairs toilet and a lounge.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms as well as two ensuite bathrooms. There is also a family bathroom.

Outside the property there is a large rear garden with a paved patio area, which are part of the just under three acres of land - including some apple and pear trees.

There is also a detached garage with brick workshop as well as a wooden cabin/garden office which is equipped with electrics and broadband.

Purple Bricks is taking viewings by appointment only during an 'open house' event on Saturday (September 11) between 10am to 11am.

For more information or to book a viewing call: 020 8012 7228

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/112886495#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. The detached property is located in Case Lane and is on the market for 1,250,000. Photo by Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2. The large kitchen/dining area with a central island. Photo by Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3. The large kitchen/diner. Photo by Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4. The entrance hallway of the property. Photo by Purple Bricks Photo Sales