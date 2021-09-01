Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1.75m Warwick home which is in 'one of the most sought-after residential neighbourhoods in the county town'

A six bedroom house that is said to be located in one of the 'most sought-after residential neighbourhoods' in Warwick has gone on the market.

The property is located in Bridge End in Warwick, which is just down from the town's iconic castle.

The house is on the market for £1,750,000 with agents Margetts in Warwick.

Describing the property the estate agents said: "Rarely seen on the open market, a fabulous opportunity to acquire a substantial detached residence forming part of one of the most sought-after residential neighbourhoods in the county town."

As well as six bedrooms, the house also features a cloakroom with downstairs toilet, a lounge with a woodburner and a family/games room.

The kitchen features a built in dishwasher and there is also a study and laundry room with a sink.

The master bedroom, which overlooks countryside views, features a large built in wardrobe and has an en-suite.

Some of the other bedrooms also feature built in wardrobes and cupboards and there is a separate family bathroom.

Outside the front of the property is a driveway and parking for several cars. There is also a double garage which also leads to a store room.

The front of the property also features some lawn areas.

The rear garden at the property backs fields and features a large patio area and lawn areas. There is also a further large patio area with summerhouse.

For more information about the property call Margetts on 01926 937 050

For more pictures go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/112473872#/?channel=RES_BUY

