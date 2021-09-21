Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning Victorian property described as 'one of the most stunning well-kept villas in Leamington'

A stunning Victorian home described as 'one of the most stunning well-kept villas in Leamington' has gone on the market.

The four-bed detached Grade II property is located in Kenilworth Road.

It has been placed on the market for offers over £2,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

Known as Arcadia, the agents say the property dates to around 1862 and that the current owners have lived there for more than 40 years maintaining many of the period features inside the home.

The plot is set on nearly half an acre - including front, rear and side garden areas.

Period features include; ornate and high ceilings and borders, bay sash windows and the original bells to call staff.

There are also marble fireplaces and a stained glass window.

The ground floor features a library, a drawing room, dining room, kitchen, day room and utility room.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor as well as two bathrooms. There is also a balcony.

Arcadia also has a lower ground floor, which according to the agent it holds seven chambers that have scope to increase the living space.

The chambers also include a log room with hatch to the garage and wine cellar.

Outside the home there are lawn areas, trees and shrubs as well as a pond, a large greenhouse and an automatic watering system for the front and rear gardens.

There is parking for several cars out the front of the property as well as a garage.

For more information about the property call Fine and Country on: 01926 937 063

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/109091318#/?channel=RES_BUY

